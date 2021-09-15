In Liverpool’s match against AC Milan, Takumi Minamino will take on a new role.

Liverpool’s front three strikers will almost definitely select themselves as long as Roberto Firmino is out due to a thigh injury he received against Chelsea.

After all, why shouldn’t they? Apart from Firmino, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane have both scored two goals this season, while Mohamed Salah has three, leaving Fabinho as the only other Reds player to score this season.

It’s a trio that should make AC Milan and their fans nervous. Salah and Mane are Liverpool’s all-time European goal scorers ( according to LFCHistory ), while Jota scored a stunning hat trick against Atalanta in Bergamo last season.

Nonetheless, it would be a distinct benefit for Jurgen Klopp if he had more viable choices to consider, and that likelihood has grown with the return to training of Takumi Minamino.

On social media, Kopites have even suggested that the Japanese international start the Champions League opening to shake things up and provide Milan with a problem they may not have foreseen.

Minamino has only made 12 appearances for Liverpool, so this would be a huge surprise, and it’s difficult to argue that he should be in Klopp’s starting XI ahead of the more apparent players.

However, he may make a cameo from the bench to use his abilities to exploit a potential Milanese weakness.

Theo Hernandez plays left-back for Stefano Pioli’s team, and unfortunately for them, he is prone to committing (Opta-defined) defensive blunders. These aren’t things like losing an opposing player on a set piece, but rather errors on the ball that result in the opposition gaining control and taking a shot.

Only two players in Serie A made more faults that resulted in goals in 2020/21 than the Frenchman, and only (a different) two individuals made more errors that resulted in shots.

Liverpool had the third-highest number of pressures in the attacking zone.