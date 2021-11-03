In Liverpool’s city center, a beer hall and diner with a rooftop bar has opened.

Inside the former Hannah’s Bar location in Liverpool’s city center, a new establishment has opened its doors.

Hannah’s Bar, which closed abruptly in September, has been replaced by Metrocola, a beer hall, cocktail bar, cafe, and live events venue.

Metrocola, which is a sibling establishment to The Old School House on Lark Lane, is largely a draught beer pub with 24 ales and barrels on tap.

In Liverpool, hundreds of free burgers are being distributed.

There’s also a smart cocktail menu with innovative creations from the Metrocola bartenders, who can make any traditional cocktail that customers desire.

‘Detroit pizza’ and’smash burgers’ are on the food menu, which is available all day until 9.30 p.m. On TVs and projection screens throughout the stadium, the bar will broadcast all major football matches and sporting events.

Metrocola has four spacious rooms spread out across two floors, as well as a rooftop ‘greenhouse.’ The glass box on the bar’s upper level provides breathtaking views of the Bombed Out Church and Bold Street.

The highlight room has a retractable roof, so it can be used as a beer garden in the summer, and DJs will play late into the night.

Rob Gutmann, who brought the popular Korova Pub to Liverpool in 2005, has opened a new bar.

Metrocola, according to Rob, is a tribute to his former venue. “Korova is still well remembered, which is quite rewarding, and while I believe it should remain a memory, I hope both the Korova generation and its descendants will recognize the genealogy between the two sites,” he said.

“Korova’s events are now part of Liverpool’s music scene heritage, and Metrocola will strive to honor its status as a thriving social centre.”

Metrocola is open from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. seven days a week.