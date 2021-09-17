In Liverpool training, four items were spotted, seven were missing, and the injury absence continued.

After a 3-2 win over AC Milan in their first Champions League group stage match on Wednesday night, Liverpool will not be taking it easy.

On Thursday, the Reds were put through their paces at the AXA training complex in preparation for Crystal Palace’s visit to Anfield this weekend.

The club aired a behind-the-scenes film, and photographs from the session have also surfaced.

Here’s what we discovered before of a crucial Premier League match at Anfield.

Several players that competed against AC Milan failed to show up for training.

Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez are not featured on the club’s most recent “Inside Training” tape.

Goalkeepers Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Marcelo Pitaluga were present, thus Alisson Becker was also absent.

James Milner went ignored after just playing 11 minutes against AC Milan.

Those that did not require more rest worked out separately from the rest of the group.

Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, and Sadio Mane have all been seen lightly jogging.

Salah scored for the Reds on Wednesday night, despite missing a penalty in the first half.

Despite the participation of Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago, and Ibrahima Konate, Roberto Firmino is yet to return to full training.

The forward injured his hamstring in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea before the international break, and he has since missed both matches against Leeds United and AC Milan.

The Brazil international has been running outside and doing some ball training since then, but he has yet to join his teammates and will most certainly miss this weekend’s encounter.

Despite coming on as a 71st-minute substitute against the Rossoneri, Jones was practicing with the main group and was put through his paces by Pep Ljinders with some shooting drills.

Harvey Elliott’s ascent this season has limited the 20-year-playing old’s time, but the former Fulham man’s injury could mean he has a bigger part to play in the future.

Jones came on in the second half to replace Diogo Jota, and Thiago came on after Henderson’s goal to replace Naby Keita.