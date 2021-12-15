In Liverpool ONE, a new luxury store is set to open.

In Liverpool ONE, a new luxury store is set to open.

Rituals, the luxury bath, body, and homeware brand, is preparing to open its first store in Liverpool at Liverpool ONE.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on hospitality and retail, and has resulted in the permanent closure of a number of small enterprises, restaurants, and other establishments.

Customers at Marks and Spencer are ecstatic with a £10 snacking board that ‘looks so scrumptious.’ It appears that the high street is eager to recover.

The 1,700 sq ft new Rituals store, which will open early next year, will be a welcome addition to Liverpool ONE’s booming selection of stores, further cementing its status as one of the UK’s premier retail and leisure destinations.

The Rituals’ whole selection of premium yet inexpensive bath, body, and home items, ranging from skin and body care to scented candles and fragrance sticks, will be on display at the Liverpool ONE store on South John Street.

Designed by an in-house team, the room strives to mirror the brand’s serene and friendly philosophy.

Penny Grivea, Rituals’ managing director for the UK and Ireland, said: “Rituals is serious about expanding its retail footprint in the United Kingdom, and Liverpool ONE is an important element of that strategy.

“We’ve been looking to expand our presence in northern England, and Liverpool ONE’s sustained high attendance and sales, as well as its range of options and complementing operators, make it the ideal destination.”

Grosvenor Britain & Ireland’s managing director of asset management, Alison Clegg, added: “With best-in-class brands like Rituals, we are always improving our offering, anticipating and addressing the changing demands of our guests.

“Rituals, which operates in the ever-growing wellness business, is a terrific addition to Liverpool ONE and underscores the destination’s attractiveness among large retail brands. We’ve seen a lot of demand for physical retail space this year, and Rituals will be a great addition to our broad offering.” The announcement is the latest move in a great year for Liverpool ONE, which has signed or launched around 270,000 sq ft of new or upgraded space in 2021 alone.

Bershka chose Liverpool ONE for its regional premiere, as well as Gordan Ramsay’s Bread Street. “The summary has come to an end.”