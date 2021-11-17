In Liverpool, a record store featuring a bar and live music is set to open.

Following an eight-week renovation, Phase One in Liverpool will reopen next month.

Jacaranda Records will be located at 40 Seel Street, and in addition to selling records, there will be a bar with a “mature” drinking environment.

The plan to extend the record shop over the city’s famed music venue, The Jacaranda, began as a pop-up in 2018.

Under the current direction of local DJ Namina Koroma, the club has been converted into a “shinier” and “grown-up” space, with the record store making a permanent return.

The record store will welcome you from the street and is chart registered, meaning that every purchase of a new release contributes to its chart position.

A lot of the vinyl will be accessible for a digital listen on the system before you buy, and the venue will be a blend of old and new technology.

Coffee will be served throughout the day, seven days a week, in a “vibrant 70’s style.”

Phase One, a table service only bar with some of Liverpool’s top bands and artists performing, will be located behind the record store. There will be no need to purchase tickets or advertise; simply show up and discover who will be performing.

The bar will be decorated in a cabaret style and will serve classic cocktails made with carefully selected ingredients. There is also a courtyard space outside.

“We realized through sit-down drinking that, while customers didn’t like the limits that were still in place, they appreciated the experience of not having to get up and walk to the bar,” says owner Graham Stanley of Phase One.

“What we’re doing now at Phase One is establishing an environment for grown-up drinking, where you can have discussions with your friends and family while still listening to amazing live music at a volume that doesn’t drown out everything else.”

"When I was a teenager, I remember how scary record stores might be, so I wanted to design one that made music shopping feel more accessible to everyone." You're somewhere bright and breezy, yet you don't feel like you're there."