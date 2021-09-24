In Liverpool, a new Demolition Therapy site will open where individuals may ‘mash up’ outdated technology.

Electrical Direct is launching a new ‘Demolition Therapy’ facility in Liverpool, where visitors will be able to take a hammer to outdated technology.

The “ultimate chance to let out all of your emotions,” according to an Electrical Direct statement: “Technology, eh? Is it really designed to make our lives simpler, or does it just make us want to toss it out the window and watch it explode on the floor?

“Well, here’s your opportunity to find out. We’re offering you the chance for justice for every time Netflix froze on another night in, for every second you spent buffering on a Friday night Zoom quiz, and for every lockdown stroll your FitBit failed to track.”

Staff at the pop-up venue will put up worthless technology like iPhones, MacBooks, PlayStations, and a variety of hard-hitting instruments like axes and golf clubs before sending you into the ‘rage room’ and ‘leaving you to it.’

To save wasteful waste, all of the technology in the rage room has been broken. The company also recycles and repurposes anything in working order, implying that you only dispose of items that are no longer useful.

You and a friend will pay £50 for a 30-minute Demolition Therapy session. Sign up to be the first to know about booking dates and places as they become available.