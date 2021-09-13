In Liverpool, a new authentic Indian street food restaurant has opened.

In Formby, a new Indian street food restaurant has opened.

Ajab Gajab Cafe offers a diverse menu of authentic and traditional Indian street food, including samosas as an appetizer, paneer or chicken tikka masala as a main course, and gulab jamun for dessert.

Tatha and Prasanta, the cafe’s owners, started it together as their first independent company.

Both have over 20 years of full-time experience as chefs in five-star hotels and on cruise ships.

Before deciding to open their own business in Liverpool, Tatha worked as a head chef at Wagamama and Prasanta worked as a head chef at Pho Cafe.

The cafe’s name, ‘Ajab Gajab,’ means’something unique and amazing.’

It offers a diverse range of flavors and spices that combine to produce a dining experience that transports you to another continent.

The team hopes to provide smiles and satisfaction to thousands of people by showcasing the traditional Indian street food that they have inherited.

All of the dishes are freshly produced in-house by the excellent chef and his staff.

The cafe has a new website that displays the complete menu so you can see what’s available before you go, and even place an order for delivery or pick-up.

So, whether you’re seeking for your favorite curry or want to try something new, come down to Ajab Gajab Cafe and taste authentic, flavorful Indian cuisine.

The Gallery, 8-10 Furness Ave, Formby, L37 3NP, is where Ajab Gajab Cafe is located.