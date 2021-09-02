In January, Daniel Sturridge and Liverpool might be able to help each other out with a move.

It’s heartbreaking to see how much Daniel Sturridge’s star has sunk in recent years, despite his own faults.

After joining Liverpool for £12 million from Chelsea in January 2013, he was one of the most exciting strikers the Reds had ever unleashed in the Premier League era, destroying defenses alongside Luis Suarez for 18 months.

With 35 goals in his first 49 appearances for the club, it appeared that his standing would continue to climb in 2014, following a 24-goal season that came close to winning the club its first Premier League title.

But, unfortunately for the now-former England international, his career was cut short due to injury.

In his final 111 games for Liverpool, he scored 32 goals, providing glimpses of magic and memorable big moments.

It didn’t matter whether he scored spectacular goals against Sevilla and Chelsea or big-game goals against Manchester United, Villarreal, and PSG if he couldn’t be counted on to play for half of the season.

Following the departure of Luis Suarez, Liverpool were adrift without him under Brendan Rodgers before Jurgen Klopp built a team where Sturridge’s presence was an additional plus rather than a requirement.

The concern with the striker’s availability even annoyed the German, who had him sidelined at the time of his new manager’s arrival in October 2015 until he could see the England international’s abilities out on the pitch for himself.

He finally saw what all the buzz was about after a devastating effort in a 6-1 win over Southampton.

“After the game, I told him, ‘Now I know what everyone is talking about,’” Klopp remarked. “Of course, I’m aware of his abilities. It’s crucial for us to have these talented strikers.

“How should I know (whether Sturridge can reclaim his 2013/14) career-best form? Perhaps he can improve. ‘Daniel Sturridge can be a lot better than he was,’ write.

Unfortunately, this was not the case, as the striker continued to be plagued by ailments and was replaced by Roberto Firmino.