In honor of National Curry Week, we tried The Spicery’s curry kit.

It’s no surprise that curry has been designated as the United Kingdom’s national food.

This week (through Sunday) is National Curry Week, so it’s only fitting that we delve in and locate some of the best curry alternatives available.

Georgie Hughes gave The Spicery’s Friday Night Curry Discoverer kit a try and loved it; here’s what she had to say:

In honor of this week, I tried The Spicery’s Friday Night Curry Discoverer kit, which was a lot of fun because it gave me the opportunity to try new foods.

Back in 2006, The Spicery was the first to launch a recipe subscription box service, sending out boxes containing fresh recipes, spices, and seasoning to its customers on a monthly basis.

My package included the recipe and spices for a Mangalore chicken sukka with goli bhajis and coconut chutney when it arrived. That may sound frightening, but it wasn’t nearly as difficult as it appears.

The goli bhajis, a fried blend of flour, yoghurt, coriander, and cumin seeds, were the best part. I’d never prepared them before and tried deep frying for the first time, which happily did not result in a trip to the hospital.

Bhajis are always a treat, and these were especially tasty because everything tastes better when you cook it yourself.

Because I’m a vegetarian, I substituted Quorn for the chicken in the curry, and it turned out great. The sauce was definitely hot, which was ideal for me because I enjoy spicy cuisine.

I was especially impressed by the coconut chutney, which I had never tried before. It was light and zingy, and it served to balance out the curry’s deeper flavors.

The dahl was one item that didn’t work for me. When I go out to eat, I always get dahls, but I’d never prepared one before.

I thought I followed the directions completely, but it came out quite dry and claggy, so my advice is to add additional water and keep checking on it!

