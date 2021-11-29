In his pink cloak and massive beard, John Bishop is unrecognizable.

John Bishop made a comeback as part of the Doctor Who cast earlier this month.

The comedian from Runcorn plays newcomer Dan Lewis in the long-running science fiction series.

Dan is a regular guy from Liverpool who will be the Doctor’s new companion in Jodie Whittaker’s final season as the famous character.

Llanmaes Street in Cardiff is thought to have been used to film the fake “Granger Street” where Dan resides.

The roadway, however, is based on Anfield’s Rockfield Road.

The comedian has revealed several behind-the-scenes photos from filming, including one of him wearing a pink and black coat and sporting an outstanding beard.

John captioned the photos on Instagram, saying: “Behind the scenes photos of @bbcdoctorwho this week. Thank you for your positive feedback… I’ll be honest…I adore this show.” In one photo, John is wearing a flat cap, while in another, co-star Mandip Gill is wearing a straw hat and pointing her tongue out.

Other photographs reveal John’s beard metamorphosis as he stands with Mandip and Professor Jericho actor Kevin McNally.

Due to the fact that some of the show was shot in Liverpool, supporters praised John for “representing the city.”

susanlikness expressed her thoughts as follows: “I’m currently watching the show from this week. It’s fantastic. I’m really enjoying this series and seeing our beautiful city “..

“Love that you’re promoting our city Liverpool, you’re my favorite companion,” dcltons said.

“I love watching and am so delighted every time I see Liverpool on screen,” ljoriginal remarked.

Others were enthralled by his new appearance.

“Loving the beard!” wrote kate groombridge.

cleflygirl15 commented: “These photos are fantastic! Thank you very much! You have a nice beard.” “Brilliant season and you truly suit the beard,” kieronsmithagram remarked with a laughing emoji.