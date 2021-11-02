In his farewell cryptic message, BBC’s Martin Roberts admits to feeling “quite odd.”

The Warrington-born TV personality recently alarmed viewers when he revealed that he had been ” beaten and bruised ” following a long day of filming.

The 58-year-old has yet to clarify all of the facts of his mystery project, but he said today that all would be revealed soon.

He wrote in the caption: “It’s the last teasing… I’ll keep my word. Friday, I’m told, is the day when everything will be disclosed.” Instagram Martin shared a video on Instagram while waiting on a train to London for another day of filming.

In the video, he says: “I’m flying to London to do something quite unusual in front of a large group of strangers.

He said, “I’m not sure it helps, but keep a watch out for the news on Friday and good luck to me.””

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section, wondering what Martin’s next project would be.

“Hurry up Friday, I’m on pins and needles,” Joe replied.

Karen said, ” “Good morning! Please refer to the show as Dancing on Ice.” Jayleigh enquired: “What exactly is it? What exactly is it?” “I’m A Celebrity?” Mrs Ritchie remarked. “I believe you’ve all been allocated a budget and a renovation project,” James wrote.