In his dressing robe, Louise Redknapp shares a morning cup of tea with a male co-star.

As she sat in her pyjamas this morning, Louise Redknapp had a cup of coffee brought for her by a male co-star.

The 47-year-old posted a selfie of herself on a balcony in Plymouth, appearing happy.

Louise is currently appearing in the musical 9 to 5: The Musical, which is currently playing in the beach town.

As Jamie gushes over the new baby, Louise Redknapp says she’s ‘proud’ of herself.

“Morning Plymouth,” Louise captioned her snapshot of herself sitting by the water.

Louise’s legs were up on a table with a cup of coffee in a second photo. “A morning tea made by the beautiful @sonnylgrieveson,” she captioned the shot.

“And of course morning entertainment,” Louise remarked in a third Instagram story post.

Sonny, who also stars in the musical, was seen dancing in his dressing gown in the video.

After her divorce from Jamie, Louise is said to be hunting for her “forever partner.”

Louise’s children, Beau and her eldest son Charley, whom she shares with Jamie, are believed to want to see her in a relationship, according to a source.

Jamie is currently married to Frida Andersson, a Swedish model.

Jamie uploaded a snapshot of his first outing with Raphael on Sunday, in which the new father proudly displayed his son in his pram.

“First walk about with Raphael. @frida redknapp,” he wrote in the description.

Raphael Anders Redknapp, the couple’s first child, was born earlier this week.