In his bathtub, a man was stabbed and strangled to death.

In his bathtub, a vicious killer stabbed and strangled a man.

On December 20, 1986, Nigel Bostock was discovered dead in the toilet of his semi-detached property in Southport.

His body was discovered half-filled and half-empty in his bath.

A sophisticated ligature was discovered around his neck, tied by his killer’s hands, as previously stated.

Despite several requests, the 31-year-killer old’s has not been apprehended after more than three decades.

The final piece of evidence was an anonymous letter to police in 2003 that contained details about the crime.

The person who sent the letter has never been found, and the murder investigation has gone cold since the tip-off.

Mr Bostock ran a shoe shop on Southport’s Wesley Street and lived alone in Abrams Fold, Banks.

He had thrown a Christmas party before he was slain, and investigators believe up to three people were at his home on the night he died.

Police have never been able to locate the three, and there were no traces of a scuffle at the scene.

Lancashire Police claimed Mr Bostock was gay and frequented gay clubs in the North West, and that this was significant to the investigation, according to information released following his murder.

In October 2003, an attempt was made to reach out to members of the gay community, but it proved unsuccessful.

Mr Bostock’s briefcase was also revealed to have been stolen, along with his extremely distinctive watch, a Bulova Accutron ‘Spaceview,’ which has never been found.

More than 5,000 persons have been interviewed and over 2,000 lines of inquiry have been opened into the case, and when a Crimewatch plea was launched in 2004, police indicated they had received a number of calls that were being investigated.

A man was detained in 2005 after he refused to submit a DNA sample as part of the investigation into Mr Bostock’s death.

He was not charged, and the investigation has resulted in no more charges.

DNA testing was still in its early stages at the time of the murder, and detectives were only able to use it a few years later. “The summary has come to an end.”