In his back garden in Manchester, a Liverpool supporter displays a massive new Reds mural.

The MurWalls-created artwork is located in the Bury region and was commissioned by Abid Ghani, a lifelong Liverpool supporter and the proprietor of Anfield Solicitors.

Jordan Henderson, Alan Kennedy, Jamie Carragher, and Ray Clemence are just a few of Liverpool’s biggest stars who have had their birthdays celebrated by MurWalls.

However, their most recent outstanding project is located nearly 30 miles away from Anfield.

“I’m a Liverpool season ticket holder, and I’ve been supporting Liverpool since I was a youngster,” Abid told The Washington Newsday. “I go to all the games home and away with my brother, and I’ve been supporting Liverpool since I was a kid.”

“In February of this year, I had a mural painted with a Liverbird and a number of quotes from legendary goals.

“However, after seeing other murals around Liverpool, I decided to commission a mural of ‘the front three.'”

“In Liverpool, I haven’t seen any paintings of [Sadio] Mane, [Roberto] Firmino, or even [Mohamed] Salah.” But the point is, I don’t live in Liverpool; I live in Bury.

“I contacted the company [MurWalls], and the two of us collaborated on the images.

“They finished the job last week.” We had the same luck with the weather last week!” The reception to the artwork representing Liverpool’s legendary front three has been good, despite being in an area surrounded by Manchester City and Manchester United followers.

“My next-door neighbor is a City season ticket holder, and there are a few United supporters on the street as well,” Abid added.

“They were rather taken aback by that, and they actually gave it a thumbs up, despite the fact that they don’t support Liverpool!”

Naturally, there are many non-Liverpool supporters in the vicinity, but they enjoy the mural.”

MurWall’s latest addition to their Reds collection, a beautiful tribute to legend Steven Gerrard, debuted recently on Dinorwic Road in Anfield.