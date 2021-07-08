In Encrochat swoops, suspects were carried away in handcuffs as £90,000 was recovered.

During dawn searches throughout Merseyside targeting fraudsters using mobile encryption provider EncroChat, suspects were brought away in handcuffs and £90,000 in cash was confiscated.

Police said that doors were kicked in at properties in Huyton and Rainhill this morning as part of Operation Venetic.

It’s part of a nationwide investigation into the usage of encrypted mobile devices, also known as EncroChat, in which offenders adopted and concealed code names.

After pulling over an Audi, authorities discovered a guy and a woman carrying a fake gun.

A number of people were arrested, with drug selling and money laundering among the charges leveled against them.

Police discovered £20,000 in bank notes during one raid at a suspect’s home in Huyton, and another £70,000 when they raided a business unit on Wilson Road in the town.

During this morning’s swoops, police confiscated cash and detained individuals, according to images supplied by police.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “Arrests were made this morning in the early hours. The first occurred on Thorndyke Close in Rainhill, where a 31-year-old man was detained for narcotics distribution.

“Another guy, 32, was arrested on Boundary Road in Huyton for conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, and cannabis, as well as conspiracy to launder money. Around £20,000 in cash was also taken from his home.

“A 39-year-old man was detained on Slim Road in Huyton for conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, and cannabis, as well as conspiracy to launder money.”

“A search of a business unit on Wilson Road in Huyton was also undertaken as part of the operation, with around £70k in cash being seized,” the spokesperson continued.

As part of Operation Venetic, police stated the raids were “targeting those involved in drug crime and extreme violence.”

European law enforcement agencies collaborate with the National Crime Agency on Operation Venetic, which is backed up by police forces and regional organized crime teams across the UK.

EncroChat has around 60,000 users worldwide, with roughly 10,000 in the UK, all of whom are involved in coordinating and planning the supply and sale of drugs and weapons, money laundering, and other illegal activities. The summary comes to a close.