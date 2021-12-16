In Crosby, a couple was detained for narcotics distribution.

Two guys were arrested in the Crosby area on suspicion of drug distribution and traffic violations.

Numerous wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, as well as a huge amount of suspected uncut cocaine, were discovered during the custody of the two 30-year-olds on Wednesday evening.

The seized items were photographed and uploaded online by the South Sefton division of Merseyside Police at 12.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Anyone convicted of distributing Class A substances like crack cocaine and heroin faces up to life in jail, an unlimited fine, or both if they are proved guilty.