In comparison to Chelsea and Man City, Liverpool’s next six Premier League fixtures are listed below.

Liverpool now has a tough challenge ahead of them if they want to win the Premier League this season.

The Reds just fell 1-0 to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, putting Jurgen Klopp’s chances of winning the Premier League in May in jeopardy.

Manchester City remains in first place, six points ahead of Liverpool, who are in second place after the same amount of games.

Chelsea are in third place and level on points with Liverpool, but a win over Brighton on Wednesday evening may lift them above the Reds.

The next few months could be crucial in determining who wins the Premier League title this season.

The Reds’ next six Premier League matches are contrasted to those of their nearest opponents.

Liverpool visits Stamford Bridge in their first encounter of 2022, in a heavyweight showdown in the Premier League.

Following the setback to Leicester, the importance of the match in West London has grown, with a win appearing to be crucial for Liverpool’s title aspirations.

It will be Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita’s final encounter before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations, so they will want to go out on a high note.

Liverpool return to Premier League play at home against Brentford after a roughly two-week break dominated by domestic cup tournaments.

Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, and Mohamed Salah scored in the previous match, which ended 3-3 in West London in September.

This could be Liverpool’s first league match without Salah, Sadio Mane, or Naby Keita, who are all expected to be absent due to the Africa Cup of Nations, thus it will be a tough test for Klopp and his team.

Liverpool’s final league encounter in January will be at Selhurst Park, with the Reds winning 3-0 in the previous meeting at Anfield.

Sadio, Mane, and Keita are all expected to miss Liverpool’s trip to the city, while Wilfried Zaha could still be on international duty with the Ivory Coast.

Klopp will remember their last away trip against Palace fondly, with the 7-0 victory in December last year being their largest victory of the 2020/21 season.

