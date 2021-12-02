In comparison to championship contenders Man City and Chelsea, Liverpool’s next six fixtures are as follows.

Liverpool has won their previous three Premier League matches since returning from the international break.

As the busy Christmas break begins, Jurgen Klopp’s side is only two points behind Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds’ 4-1 thrashing of Merseyside rivals Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday will instill confidence in them as they prepare for the Christmas period against Wolves.

We take a look at the next six matchups in what is sure to be a difficult start to the festive season.

The busy Christmas holiday has begun for the Reds, and the Merseyside Derby is just three days away.

Wolves’ new period under Bruno Lage has been a mixed bag, but they are presently seventh in the table after winning three of their past five games.

In March, a former Wolves player scored the game’s sole goal, lifting the Reds to sixth position with the victory.

Liverpool’s final Champions League group game will be historic, as it will be the Reds’ final appearance in the renowned old stadium.

Liverpool and AC Milan battled out a terrific game in the Champions League group stage opener, with the Reds coming away with all three points in a 3-2 triumph at Anfield.

Klopp may give some young players a chance to play in this game because nothing is riding on it for Liverpool and it might provide valuable experience.

Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa will visit Merseyside for Liverpool’s next encounter at Anfield, and it will be the return of a Reds great.

Gerrard has turned around Villa’s fortunes since taking management, but he was defeated for the first time in the Premier League on Wednesday night by Manchester City.

Klopp may utilize this game to rotate his starting XI, as he will need to make the most of his players during this demanding month.

Newcastle United are the only team in the Premier League without a win, and that does not appear to be changing anytime soon.