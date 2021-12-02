In and around Merseyside, Covid booster jab walk-in immunization sites.

The booster immunization is available to qualifying groups at a variety of walk-in clinics across Merseyside.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) announced this week that all adults aged 18 and up are now eligible for booster vaccinations, a move made as fears about the new Omicron form mount.

Boosters were previously exclusively given to people over the age of 40, the most vulnerable, and frontline health and care staff.

The JCVI and the government have also reduced the time between your second jab and your booster shot from six to three months.

Boris Johnson has stated that by the end of January, everyone should be able to get a booster shot.

Younger people, on the other hand, are being encouraged to wait until they are requested to come forward because other groups are still being prioritized.

Booster immunizations are available on a walk-in basis.

Pharmacy2U, the UK’s largest online pharmacy, has recently launched walk-in services, allowing eligible residents of the region to get their booster immunization without having to make an appointment.

People are asked to bring their referral letter from a GP or hospital doctor that shows they are eligible when they go to a walk-in center for the third dose; those who do not bring this with them will be denied the booster at a walk-in location.

Many clinics provide walk-in appointments for the first and second doses, and a handful are now also delivering booster shots.

Here’s a list of all the Merseyside locations that offer walk-in booster vaccines:

Pharmacy2U locations that are open to the public

L35 1RZ Village Hotel, Fallows Way, Whiston, Liverpool

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Ormskirk Rd, Aintree, Liverpool L9 5AS Aintree Racecourse

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Southport, PR8 5AB, The Shakespeare Centre, 45-51 Shakespeare Street

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Ellesmere Port, CH65 3EY, Unit 2 Rossmore Business Park, Inward Way

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Warrington WA1 1QA, Village Hotel, 110 Centre Park Square

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Merseyside Drop-In Booster Vaccination Clinics20 Seaforth Road, Liverpool, L21 3TA

Vaccines are provided by appointment only; to make an appointment, phone 07979 938229.

Thursday, December 2nd, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, December 3rd, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 4th, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday,. “The summary has come to an end.”