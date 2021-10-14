In an unexpected early Black Friday deal, Amazon is offering the Echo Dot for £30.

Despite the fact that Black Friday is still more than a month away, Amazon has announced an early Black Friday deal on Echo Dot gadgets.

The Amazon Dot is currently on sale for the lowest price of the year, and it will be available for the next few days.

The Amazon Echo Dot fourth generation is currently on sale for £30, down from £50, and it’s not the only Amazon item on sale.

Marks and Spencer is making a big adjustment to their New Year’s Eve menu.

The third-generation Echo Dot has been reduced in price from £32 to £22, and Echo Dot bundles with Philips Hue lighting have been reduced in price from £89.99 to £64.99.

Other Amazon technology is included in the unexpected offer, including a £15 discount on the Fire Stick TV 4K, a £55 discount on the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet, a £40 discount on the Echo Show gadget, and a £30 discount on the Fire TV Cube.

New Echo Buds have also been released by Amazon, which come in black or glacier white. The new Echo Buds will cost £109.99, but Amazon Prime members will get them for £79.99 for a limited time.

As a result, second-generation Buds are now £40 cheaper during the sale.

Many of the pricing are cheaper than those offered for Amazon Prime Day this summer and are comparable to Black Friday 2020 reductions.

Other companies, such as Ring Doorbells, are also featured in the deal, with a £45 discount on an Echo Dot and Ring Doorbell combination.

The Amazon Black Friday sale will take place on November 26th, although discounts are likely to start at least a week ahead of time.