In an open letter to Everton supporters, Seamus Coleman breaks his silence on Rafa Benitez’s arrival.

In an open letter to Everton supporters, Seamus Coleman addressed Rafa Benitez and the club’s current Bramley-Moore Dock announcement.

The skipper was among the players who returned to Finch Farm on Monday morning for the first time under their new coach to begin pre-season preparations.

The squad was taken aback by Carlo Ancelotti’s stunning decision to return to Real Madrid in the summer, and Benitez was named manager 29 days later.

Coleman has made it plain that he and his teammates are intent on impressing Benitez in his new role and learning from him.

Evertonfc.com quoted the defender as saying: “We’re all keen to impress the new manager, and we’re all aware that we’ll be scrutinized by new eyes. I chatted with him before I returned, and he addressed us all on the practice field.

“We need to put forth a lot of effort to impress him. It’s an exciting time, and we’re anticipating it.

“Every new boss has a different management style. As players, especially as you get older, you pay more attention to how managers work and how tactically they are.

“If you’re a football fan, you’re familiar with this manager. It’s another stage for us to look forward to and learn from as a team.”

Benitez has had a lot of success in his career before moving to Goodison Park.

And, no matter how many times fans hear Coleman talk about it, he is still desperate to bring trophies to Everton while he is still playing for the club.

“In his career, the manager has won 13 major awards, which I think is fantastic for the board, the club, and the fans,” the defender added.

“Winning silverware is the ultimate ambition, and it will remain so until I kick my final ball for Everton Football Club. I’ve stated it before, and I’m sure the fans would prefer to see it happen rather than hear me talk about it every year. However, I make no apologies.

“There must be an end goal, and this football club’s drive to win something has never waned.

“I believe it is something you must do. The summary comes to a close.