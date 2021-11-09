In an ITV schedule shuffle, Coronation Street will air an hour-long special tonight.

Tonight, an hour-long edition of ITV’s Coronation Street will run, clashing with Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off.

The soap is usually broadcast on ITV in double bill instalments at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Emmerdale is also rearranging its normal schedule this week, and will show for an hour from 7pm to 8pm tonight, followed by Corrie.

The TV program includes a live international football match between England and Albania on Friday, November 12 at 7 p.m., with kickoff at 7:45 p.m.

You’ll miss Free-From Week in the tent if you choose Coronation Street over Bake Off.

Tonight’s baking challenges include a dairy-free challenge, a vegan Technical, and a gluten-free celebratory cake in the Showstopper.

If you prefer cake to cobblestones, though, you will miss Kelly’s release from prison, where she tries to make peace with Nina.

Leanne will also promise to be there for Sam, who is mourning, while she and Nick seek professional help for him.