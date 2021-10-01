In an automobile accident, a woman was cut out of the vehicle and suffered “serious injuries.”

Near an accident in Lydiate this morning, a woman sustained “major-trauma related injuries.”

Merseyside fire service search and rescue crews had to cut the woman, who was in her 30s, out of her car after the incident.

To cope with the accident, emergency personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Southport Road, Church Lane, and Mairscough Lane.

The collision, which occurred about 7.40 a.m. on Friday, October 1, involved a Fiat and a Toyota.

One of the cars’ roofs had to be hacked off by Merseyside Fire and Rescue and the search and rescue crew.

While officials dealt with the situation, the road was closed in both directions.

“On arrival, personnel discovered two vehicles engaged in a collision,” a spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said. Both of them were riding on all four wheels.

“The first vehicle’s occupants were out before the fire department arrived. They were sent to the hospital as a precaution.

“There was still one guy inside the second vehicle.

“Crews removed the vehicle’s roof to allow the person to be released from the vehicle and handed over to North West Ambulance Service,” says the statement.

The North West Ambulance Service reported that two patients were sent to the hospital, one of them was the woman who had significant trauma injuries.

“We were contacted at 7.40 a.m. today, Friday 1st October, to reports of a two-car collision at the intersection of Church Lane/Mairscough Lane involving a Fiat and a Toyota,” a Merseyside police spokeswoman said.

“While the problem is being resolved, there are traffic closures in the region. The collision is still being investigated.

“Anyone with information should contact @MerPolTraffic or @MerPolCC and reference log 175 from October 1st.”