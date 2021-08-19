In an 85 mph roundabout crash, three young parents were slain.

An inquest heard today that three young people were murdered in a tragic traffic accident when a BMW careered through a roundabout at 85mph.

Alex Ford, 28, Scott Simpson, 28, and Jay McEvoy, 33, were all killed after the driver of their automobile lost control on East Prescot Road in Knotty Ash, near the intersection of Blackmoor Drive.

Miss Ford and Mr Simpson had gone to the Deysbrook bar in West Derby to meet friends and have drinks together, according to the Liverpool Coroner’s Court this morning.

Miss Ford, Mr Simpson, and Mr McEvoy left about 11.30 p.m. on April 25 this year, according to Coroner’s Officer Jacqueline Gallagher.

Mr Simpson, a plasterer, was the driver, Miss Ford, an online shop assistant, was in the front seat, and Mr McEvoy, the business owner, was in the back seat, according to CCTV.

The automobile was spotted speeding along East Prescot Road before colliding with a brick wall structure at the roundabout and a lamppost, according to the court.

According to Ms Gallagher, the force of the collision caused the car to “rise up and whirl” before sliding back down onto the carriageway, and Mr McEvoy was thrown from the BMW.

On April 25, smoke began to flow from the bonnet, and a fire soon spread before passing citizens and police officers got on the scene.

Mr McEvoy, of West Derby, was transferred to a safe location away from the car, and CPR was commenced before cops were able to pull Mr Simpson and Miss Ford from the flaming BMW.

All three victims were airlifted to various hospitals but died later.

Mr Simpson died of head injuries, Miss Ford died of a head injury, and Mr McEvoy died of head and chest injuries.

Mr Simpson, from West Derby, was twice over the drink-drive limit and had cannabis in his system, while Miss Ford, from Old Swan, had cannabis in her system and Mr McEvoy had both cannabis and cocaine in his system, according to toxicology tests.

Merseyside Police’s top investigating officer, Sergeant Amy Murray, testified at the inquest. “The summary has come to an end.”