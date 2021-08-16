In advance of Liverpool’s return to Anfield, James Milner expresses how much the club has missed its fans.

As the Reds celebrated their 3-0 win on Saturday, James Milner confessed how much he missed playing in front of a crowd.

As a sellout crowd returned to Carrow Road, Jurgen Klopp’s team got off to a great start against Norwich, with Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah scoring their first goals of the season.

More than 2,600 Liverpool fans traveled to East Anglia to ring in the new season, with the travelling Kop resounding throughout the 90 minutes.

After the game, Milner spoke to the club website and praised the fans, admitting he is already looking forward to the Reds’ first home game against Burnley on Saturday.

“Having our fans here today singing all the way through and seeing them at the end, it’s fantastic to have them back, and it’ll be special next week at Anfield as well,” he remarked.

“We’ve missed them, and hopefully we’ll be able to keep putting in performances and producing results for them like we did today.”

With fans unable to attend games for nearly 18 months, the Reds vice-captain outlined the difference between playing in empty stadiums and playing in front of sold-out audiences.

“I remember the first few times I stepped out when no one was there and walking out of the tunnel, it was the first time it really hit you because generally when you step out of the tunnel you are booed or whatever.

“Anything would have sufficed, but it was the silence that really struck you,” Milner remarked.

This summer, Anfield has already welcomed back a big number of fans, with the club’s friendly against Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna limited to 40,000 spectators. This follows a lesser crowd of 10,000 versus Crystal Palace on the final day of the previous season.

Liverpool, on the other hand, hasn’t played in front of a sold-out home crowd since a Champions League encounter against Atletico Madrid in March 2020, with the last league game coming earlier that month against Bournemouth.

As Reds fans return to Anfield this weekend, “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and other crowd favorites are expected to echo in the players’ ears for days to come.