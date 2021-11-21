In a week of 999 calls, there was a scrambler collision and a rooftop standoff.

These are some of the occurrences that resulted in Merseyside Police officers being dispatched after citizens dialed 999.

Officers continued to respond to numerous emergency calls across the city during a week dominated by headlines about the explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Merseyside Police responded to a number of other significant events while while dealing with the aftermath of the explosion outside a city hospital, while counter-terrorism officers continued their investigations.

These are just a few of the recent occurrences that have prompted police to respond.

On Wednesday, November 17, residents of Knowsley Road in St Helens reported being awoken by sirens and shouting at around 5.30 a.m.

“We could hear cops shouting at someone to get down,” residents claimed of a man on a roof and emergency personnel tried to get him down.

A helicopter, as well as a fire engine, multiple police cars, and ambulances, can be seen in footage posted from Knowsley Road.

On suspicion of burglary, a 33-year-old male from St Helens was detained and taken into custody for questioning.

Anyone with information about the incident can tweet @MerpolCC or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give the reference number 21000798828.

On Wednesday evening, just before 8 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to Erskine Street, near the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Moss Street and involved two cars.

Two fire engines were seen at the scene, along with many firefighters, an ambulance, and police officers, as well as a stretcher.

As a precaution, one individual was brought to the hospital by ambulance.

At the scene of a deadly road accident in St Helens, floral tributes have appeared.

At around 7.40 p.m. on Wednesday night, emergency services were dispatched to Travers Entry in St Helens.

Officers were dispatched after a collision between a silver Nissan Qashqai and a silver Kia Ceed was reported.

A man, estimated to be in his 50s, died at the site after emergency personnel arrived.

After the crash, another man, also in his 50s, was taken to the hospital for treatment and is still there. “The summary has come to an end.”