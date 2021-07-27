In a video that will give you vertigo, a man drinks coffee in the clouds.

You might not want to watch this video of a man drinking coffee on a balcony that recently went popular on TikTok if you’re afraid of heights.

This is because the video, which was uploaded to the app by Elie Feghaly, shows a coffee mug being held out over a balcony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which has the world’s tallest skyline.

Feghaly, a real estate agent, is standing on a balcony that is so high that it is well over the clouds. We can only see the tops of the other skyscrapers, so we can’t see what’s below.

In Dubai, there are various high-rise buildings that are more than 200 meters tall (656 ft). The Burj Khalifa, which stands at 2,717 feet and is the world’s tallest building, is visible in the footage. After five years of building, the neo-futurist tower was completed in 2009.

On a less gloomy day, the video displays a sped-up version of the clouds passing beneath the balcony, as well as the abrupt plunge down.

The video was uploaded on Feghaly’s account Eliefeghaly7 on July 7 and can be viewed here.

“#eliefeghaly7 #dubai #realestate #live #love #fyp #foryou #saudi #russia #world #usa #ksa #uk #canada #australia #egypt #viral #lebanon,” the caption reads.

@eliefeghaly7

#eliefeghaly7 #addressfountainviews #addresshotels #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #summercheck #abovetheclouds #russia #saudi #world #dubai #uae #visit #eliefeghaly7 #addressfountainviews #addresshotels #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #summercheck #abovetheclouds #russia #

Eventually – Tommee Profitt

The stunning video has received over 28 million views and 3.2 million likes so far.

Many individuals turned to the comments area of the video to express their feelings about it.

“Can you try to stand on the clouds?” one TikTok user, Mastered, asked. If they’re bouncy.”

Michelle added, “Me wondering if it still rains above you because you’re above the clouds.”

“Don’t be bashful spill it,” Tiny Elephants laughed.

“I was kind of hoping he’d toss the coffee down since it’d probably land on someone’s head,” N.r3blx admitted.

“That’s why I felt drops of hot tea on my head,” S.A exclaimed.

“You live in heaven, my guy,” Rosaline Children D typed.

4liferssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss This is a condensed version of the information.