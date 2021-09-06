In a three-vehicle collision, one automobile collides with the drugstore wall.

At around 11.20 a.m., police were alerted to a crash on Stanney Lane in Ellesmere Port.

An eyewitness video shows three emergency vehicles outside Stanney Lane Chemist, as well as a police traffic sign indicating that it was closed.

According to The Washington Newsday, the eyewitness saw “two cars at weird angles” and no one appeared to be hurt.

The accident involved three automobiles, according to a representative for Cheshire police: a green Corsa, a silver Skoda, and a black Fiesta.

When cops arrived on the scene, they discovered that the Skoda’s driver had crashed with a wall, causing “minimal damage.”

Stanney Lane was closed while emergency crews responded to the scene, however it reopened 45 minutes later.

An ambulance was dispatched to the area, however no one was brought to the hospital, according to a North West Ambulance Service spokesperson.

“No one required hospital treatment,” they stated.

“At 11.20 a.m. on Monday, September 6, officers were alerted to complaints of a collision on Stanney Lane in Ellesmere Port,” a spokesperson for Cheshire police said.

