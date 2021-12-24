In a scary Christmas Eve attack, a masked gang smashes into jewellers.

At around 4.20pm on Christmas Eve, Merseyside Police were called to Broadway Jewellers on Utting Avenue East, Norris Green, following complaints of a robbery.

A gang of masked guys pushed their way into the jewellers and intimidated the employees.

The men fled the scene on electric scooters in the direction of Long Lane after stealing several pieces of jewelry.

Officers are presently investigating the area with CCTV and witness inquiries.

Inside the shop, forensics officers were also seen working.

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC on Twitter and cite reference 594 from December 24th.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.

