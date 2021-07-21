In a resounding 5-1 friendly victory, Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah scores twice.

In their first pre-season encounter, Barry Lewtas’ Under-23s defeated Warrington Rylands FC 5-1, with Jack Bearne scoring twice.

When Bearne was taken down in the penalty area after five minutes, the 19-year-old dusted himself down before converting his spot-kick with ease.

Shortly after his first goal, the striker scored his second of the night, seemingly putting Lewtas’ team out of sight.

Rylands, who are seven divisions below the Premier League but won the FA Vase last season, responded with a goal of their own to cut the gap in half.

Liverpool quickly regained their two-goal lead, thanks to full-back Jake Norris’ inch-perfect ball to Lee Jonas, who scored his first goal of the pre-season with ease.

In a five-star effort, youngster Tom Clayton and Max Woltman completed the scoring for Lewtas’ side as they ensured they struck the ground running in pre-season.

Lewtas was pleased with his team’s performance on the first night of the new season:

“It was a good run for us, and we scored some fantastic goals.

“It was nice to see Jack back in action, and hopefully he can continue to improve now.

“We were grateful to Rylands FC for hosting the game, and I felt they did a fantastic job.

“As you can see, they are a good team, and I wish them the best of luck for the upcoming season.”