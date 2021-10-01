In a raid on city businesses, airpods, cigarettes, and nitrous oxide canisters were seized.

As police raided on establishments in Liverpool city centre, they confiscated Airpods, watch straps, phone cases, cigarettes, and nitrous oxide canisters.

In the Whitechapel area of the city, a multi-agency investigation combining police, the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU), and Liverpool Council’s trading standards unit targeted suspected rogue dealers.

In recent months, Whitechapel has been identified as a concern location for both the sale of illegal items and antisocial behavior.

Officers raided a number of locations in the neighborhood today, seizing Airpods, watch bands, phone cases, and screens suspected of being counterfeit, as well as cigarettes and nitrous oxide canisters.

“We have been working with partners and businesses in the previous few months following reports of adolescents congregating in the area, engaging in anti-social behavior such as drug crimes, verbal abuse, violence, and criminal damage,” said Community Policing Sergeant Jacqui Keeler.

“This activity is simply one strategy we’re employing in this area to combat crime and anti-social behavior. We’ve strengthened patrols in the region, implemented a variety of dispersal zones, and collaborated with partners like the City Watch team, which manages the city’s huge CCTV network.

“It’s critical to remember that the vast majority of people who work and visit this area do not participate in this type of behavior. However, as we have demonstrated today, we will not hesitate to act if we hear complaints of criminal activity.

“I would want to encourage the general public, residents, and businesses to continue to report all events to us so that we can take prompt and appropriate action to keep our city center safe.”

“Today’s multi-agency enforcement operation was a significant success in our aim to combat the counterfeit products trade in the North West,” stated Superintendent Paul Denn of the NWROCU.

"Whenever we receive information regarding illicit items, we investigate and take appropriate action in collaboration with our local police forces and partners, including Trading Standards. We have confiscated a variety of counterfeit items today, and our actions should send a clear message to thieves that we will not tolerate them."