In a ‘nobody listens’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tirade, Manchester United was urged not to select a former Liverpool manager.

Steve Nicol, a Liverpool icon, has attacked speculations linking Brendan Rodgers to the Manchester United managership.

Following United’s 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool last weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been under heightened pressure.

Despite the fact that Solskjaer is still in charge, ESPN recently reported that former Liverpool manager Rodgers is “ahead” of Antonio Conte in the race to replace him if United’s bad trend continues.

Nicol, who spent 13 years as a Liverpool player, is sure that Rodgers lacks the “character” required for the Manchester United position.

“Whether other people like you or not, you need some form of power, some strong feature to manage one of the biggest teams in the world in Manchester United,” he told ESPN FC.

“You don’t listen to the Mourinhos or the Van Gaals, who are people you’d listen to, and nobody listens to Brendan Rodgers either.

“Brendan Rodgers lacks the character required to head Manchester United.”

Since coming at the King Power Stadium in 2019, the current Leicester City manager has received numerous accolades for his efforts with the Foxes.

Rodgers helped Leicester win the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history last season, after leading the team to European competition on two previous occasions.

The Northern Irishman also came close to winning the Premier League with Liverpool in the 2013/14 season, but he was sacked by Jurgen Klopp in 2015 after failing to maintain those heights with the Reds.

Rodgers’ style of play appealed to Nicol, but he maintained he required the major honours to be deemed a considerable upgrade over Solskjaer.

He claimed, “You’re going after the same thing as the individual you’re getting rid of.”

“Brendan Rodgers had a worse record at Liverpool than Ole [at Manchester United].” They were seventh or sixth under Rodgers, second, and then sixth.

“Ole has guided United to the Champions League in two of the last three years, whereas Brendan has guided Liverpool to the Champions League once every three years.”

“We’ve been criticizing Ole since the moment he came in the door because he loses important games, finals, and he can’t win any trophies, but how many trophies did Brendan win in three years at Liverpool?” Zero.”