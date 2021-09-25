In a night of turmoil, four cars caught fire in two different regions of the city.

In a night of pandemonium that spanned two sides of the city, four cars were set on fire in the space of a few hours.

On Friday, September 24, fire workers discovered the automobiles engulfed in flames in Liverpool’s Princes Park and Aigburth neighborhoods.

The first incident occurred about 11.40pm on Wellesley Road in the Princes Park area of Toxteth, when a grey panel van was set alight.

READ MORE: Dog mauls man in the street, leaving him dripping in blood as scared children cover

A black Ford Ka was set on fire two streets away on Devonshire Road at 00:13am, just over half an hour later.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service and Merseyside Police were called to two more incidents on Colebrooke Road in Aigburth.

The first was a grey Ford Fiesta that caught fire at 1.08 a.m. on Saturday, and the second was a grey Fiat Panda that caught fire at 2.49 a.m.

After discovering her car in flames on Colebrooke Road, one startled auto owner, who did not want to be identified, claimed she was “in bits.”

“I was sat in the house soon after one o clock when I saw something flashing and the roof was on fire,” she added.

The extent of the damage to her car, which was entirely burned out after the fire, can be seen in photos.

No one was hurt in the events, according to Merseyside Police, and a joint investigation with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service is currently underway.

“House-to-house enquiries have been conducted in the region, and forensic examinations have taken place at the scene of each incident,” a police official said.

“Officers will also examine CCTV footage in an attempt to identify the culprit or offenders,” says the statement.

“The owners of the vehicles targeted in these events are understandably concerned by what has happened, and we are determined to uncover those guilty and bring them to justice,” Detective Inspector Ben Dyer said.

“Please come forward if you live in the area and may have observed someone acting suspiciously in the early hours of this morning.

“I’d also like to encourage anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.”

“The summary comes to an end.”