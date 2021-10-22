In a new Bramley-Moore Dock poll, Everton supporters are asked about rail seats and stand preference.

The Blues have revealed a number of interesting developments in recent weeks and months as work on a state-of-the-art stadium on the city’s waterfront continues.

The club has been working on the site since July and began the dock infill stage at the beginning of this month, which will see 450,000 cubic meters of fluidized sand poured in and subsequently compacted.

Everton also announced earlier this week that work on the foundations for the north and south stands of the new stadium had commenced, with piling work already beginning.

Drilling for the 2,500 concrete piles that will serve as the foundation for the brick, steel, and glass edifice to rise from the ground began this week.

Season ticket holders were also received an email on Thursday with another poll about the planned Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

Supporters were asked a series of questions about ticketing options and matchday experiences at both Goodison Park and the impending new stadium in November 2020.

And the club has taken advantage of the opportunity to poll fans once more in order to gather as much information as possible as they move on with their exciting project.

Season ticket holders have received a new survey in which they may express their opinions on ticket alternatives, whether on a match-by-match basis or on a seasonal one.

The club wants to know how fans now travel to matches at Goodison Park, as well as where they spend their time before the game, and whether those transportation decisions will change at the new stadium in the future years.

A question on the new survey also asks whether supporters would prefer to sit in rail seats or in an all-seated area of the stadium.

That question follows one concerning where spectators will want to sit in the stadium, with the South Stand, the single-tier home end, predicted to be quite popular.

Supporters were also asked to assess the importance of atmosphere, pre-match experience, seat view, food and beverage options, and concourse space. “The summary has come to an end.”