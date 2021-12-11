In a horrific college explosion that was “heard for miles,” a worker died.

Nearly sixty years ago, a fiery explosion at a Merseyside college damaged numerous staff members.

Witnesses witnessed a “frightening, huge explosion” near the site of what is now Carmel College in St Helens.

At the time, the tragedy was covered by The Washington Newsday.

Local historian Stephen Wainwright described how the newspaper covered the incident on June 22, 1962, which resulted in one worker dying the next day as a result of his injuries.

Under the heading “Boiler Explodes – Sets Fire To Three Workmen – Frightening, Says Resident: Rescuers Were Burned Risking Their Lives,” the St Helens Reporter carried the following account:

“Yesterday lunchtime, three flaming males were carried screaming from the partially-constructed Our Lady of Mount Carmel R.C. secondary modern girls’ school, Eccleston Hill.

“The men, who worked as roofing felters for Vulcanite Ltd. in Wigan, were engulfed in flames when a gas cylinder overheated and exploded in their faces.

“The commotion could be heard for miles. Hearing the explosion, coworkers hurried to assist the men, who were transported to Whiston Hospital.” The previous Our Lady of Mount Carmel R.C. school would subsequently become Carmel College, one of the country’s top-rated sixth-form institutions, which opened in 1987.

Joseph Smith (24), of 11 Hind Road, Marsh Green, Wigan, Allan Lowe (28), of 316 Bryn Road, Bryn, and Derek Hines (34), of 637 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, were among the men injured.

The explosion happened at 11:30 a.m., and it was caused by a gas bottle that the workers were using overheating.

“It was horrific,” a laborer who observed the incident stated. One of the males had a lot of his skin burned off and had almost no clothes left.”