In a hit-and-run accident, a young boy was knocked from his bike and suffered serious injuries.

The mother of a 17-year-old boy who was critically injured in a hit-and-run has expressed gratitude to those who helped him.

On Tuesday, September 7, about 7 p.m., the kid was struck by a car on Naseby Close in Noctorum, with the motorist fleeing the scene shortly after.

A red Ford Focus was discovered on fire nearby 15 minutes later, according to Merseyside Police, and inquiries are ongoing to identify whether this vehicle was connected.

Witnesses who saw the incident and its aftermath told The Washington Newsday that the youngster was “thrown into the air” on impact before a vehicle drove away.

People rushed to help before emergency services came, witnesses said, when the youngster was transported to the hospital with critical leg and arm injuries.

His mother thanked individuals who assisted her son, as well as those who have shown support to the family since the event, in a local Facebook group last night.

“Just to let everyone know it was my son in the hit and run yesterday on the Nocky [Noctorum estate],“ the mother wrote in the private group.

“He’s in poor shape, but he’s alive and recovering.

“I want to thank everyone who helped him stay calm, from phone calls to just being there.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you everybody, and he would like to thank you all as well xxxx”

Hundreds of well-wishers responded to the post, with one person writing, “Hoping for a rapid recovery.”

“Glad he’s on the mend,” one user remarked, while another added, “Hope he heals quickly.”

Police investigations are still ongoing, and detectives have asked anyone with information to contact them.

Merseyside Police detective inspector Barbara Hebden issued an appeal for information following the “appalling” incident, saying: “At this stage, we’re looking to confirm the exact circumstances, but to be involved in such a collision and fail to stop is appalling, and we’re keen to identify the driver at the earliest opportunity.”

