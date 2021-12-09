In a heartwarming moment, Alisson Becker surprises a hero Liverpool fan.

Alisson Becker surprised Ethan Beckley, a lifelong Liverpool supporter who gave bone marrow to save a life, in the latest NIVEA Men ‘Dear Liverpool FC’ series.

Ethan’s noble gesture eventually met Libbie Booker and saved her life, thanks to Anthony Nolan, a leading blood cancer charity.

In the sixth installment of this series, Libbie’s family discovered that Ethan was a die-hard Liverpool supporter who had never attended a game or even visited the city.

Ethan’s Liverpool hero, goalkeeper Alisson, aided Libbie and her family in ensuring that this was about to change.

Libbie, a Huddersfield Town supporter, was diagnosed with Leukemia at the age of 13 and relapsed two years later, necessitating a bone marrow transplant, which Ethan stepped in to provide.

When Ethan arrived at Anfield, he ran into Alisson, who whisked him away to see Libbie and her mother close to the renowned Anfield turf.

“I urge everyone to do it,” Ethan adds in a video of the event posted on Liverpool’s YouTube site. It’s incredibly simple to accomplish and benefits a large number of individuals.” The LED advertising boards will be used to create awareness for the stem cell register to donate during Saturday’s match against Aston Villa at Anfield.