In a downtown street, a loaded double-barreled shotgun was discovered.

After searching an area in Liverpool, officers discovered a loaded shotgun.

On Saturday, September 18, at 11.50 a.m., police discovered the body near the Everton Brow steps.

Officers from the Matrix come uncover a rifle bag containing a double-barreled shotgun and ammunition.

Mum confronts her son’s cowardly killer, saying, “I hope you rot in hell.”

The weapon is thought to have been functional.

It will now be examined forensically to see if it is linked to any nearby events.

Police are conducting investigations, and anyone with information is urged to contact them.

“This is an important recovery because it means there is one less weapon on our streets,” said Detective Inspector John Fitzgerald of the weapons investigation team.

“The rifle is thought to be functional and might be used to instill fear and intimidation in our communities.

“We rely on community intelligence to figure out where weapons are kept and who is utilizing them, and I ask that the public continue to be our eyes and ears.”

Please contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 if you have any information concerning the usage or storage of weapons.