In a child exploitation drug network, a man recruited a teenager.

Following an investigation into potential child criminal exploitation, a Liverpool drug dealer was sentenced to prison.

After police discovered he was part of a narcotics ring that recruited a 15-year-old child to distribute drugs for him across the North West, Kieran Gaughan, from Bootle, was sentenced to ten years in prison.

The 26-year-old, who has no fixed address, was apprehended on March 11 after attempting to flee when police issued an arrest order for him.

During a police chase in March, he was seen sprinting through the streets shirtless.

Police stated they were looking for Gaughan as part of ongoing narcotics, burglary, and exploitation investigations.

Gaughan dispatched a teenager to Chorley to deal narcotics, where he was kept at the household of a drug user.

The user would deal the drugs and give the money to the kid, who would stay at the address with the drugs and proceeds before giving the money to the people who had recruited him.

Two men armed with a machete broke into a home in St Helens on November 25 last year and threatened and injured a 15-year-old boy, alleging he had returned from Chorley with a cash shortfall.

Gaughan was sentenced to ten years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of supplying a controlled substance of Class A to another, two counts of being involved in the supply of a controlled substance of Class A to another, possessing a controlled substance of Class A with intent, affray, and having a bladed article.

Emily Norman, 20, of Festival Avenue, Orford, Warrington, was sentenced alongside Gaughan for her role in the distribution of Class B drugs.

She was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, with a need to complete 150 hours of unpaid community service and pay a victim surcharge of £156.

“We know that vicious drug dealers use young and vulnerable people in order to fill their own pockets, often putting them in perilous situations,” Detective Sergeant Ruth Tickle said. As a result of the circumstances they had put him in, the adolescent they recruited was subjected to a terrible attack.

“These crooks have no regard for the defenseless.””

