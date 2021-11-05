In a ‘brutal’ attack, a knife-wielding man dragged his pregnant girlfriend downstairs.

A domestic abuser strangled and dragged his pregnant partner down flights of stairs to throw her outside.

Following an altercation, Jamie Metcalfe, 28, of Thorn Road, Runcorn, conducted a “sustained” assault on his girlfriend in his flat at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, September 4.

On Thursday, prosecutor Rebecca Wright told Chester Crown Court how Metcalfe “strangled” his victim before “lifting her off the couch by her neck” as she struggled to breathe.

Metcalfe “followed her into the bedroom with a huge kitchen knife, which he was swinging about.”

He took the woman, who was seven months pregnant with their unborn child, into the hallway, then bashed her head on the floor, slapped her in the face, and kneeled on her back in a “very terrifying” attack.

He gagged her by shoving his hands into her mouth when she tried to shout for help.

Metcalfe took the woman from her flat and down to the ground floor, where he “threw her out of the shared area into the ground outside” and smashed her phone.

His victim, bruised and hurting from the attack, went home alone in the early hours of the morning to recover her door key from Metcalfe’s mother’s residence.

She was relieved to feel it moving and told the police during the 999 call that Metcalfe had “tried to kill his unborn child.”

At 3 p.m. same day, her tormentor arrived to tell her not to call the cops.

Less than 48 hours later, on September 6, at 8 p.m., the woman was at a friend’s house after attempting to warn another woman to stay away from Metcalfe, and he arrived to remonstrate and grabbed her by the jaw and broke her phone once more.

At the moment, the woman’s children were present on the premises.

In an interview with Cheshire Police officers, Metcalfe responded with “no comment,” but eventually pled guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm, assault by beating, and two charges of criminal damage.

With his most recent conviction in 2017, he was convicted of assaulting a constable and destroying property.

