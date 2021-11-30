In a behind-the-scenes Liverpool video, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain criticizes Thiago Alcantara over Perrie Edwards’ error.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain mocked Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara for not knowing who the girlband Little Mix is.

Perrie Edwards, Oxlade-girlfriend, Chamberlain’s is a member of the pop girl trio that shot to stardom after winning the X Factor in 2011.

Thiago, on the other hand, is unfamiliar with them, as his teammate pointed out in the most recent episode of the club’s ‘Kop Kids.’

When asked to rank Little Mix, Destiny’s Child, and the Spice Girls by the teenage hosts, the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona midfielder had no idea who Little Mix was.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joked, “He doesn’t know who Little Mix is.”

Thiago answered, “I know Destiny’s Child.”

“Oh, you just disrespected him!” cried one of the young hosts.

When the Spain international finally realized who they were talking about, he said, “Ah, it’s your missus.”

Thiago also identified his musical tastes as “R&B,” “Spanish trap,” and “reggaeton” in the episode, so he may be forgiven for not knowing who Little Mix are.

“Virgil is the one who cares the most about the music selection,” Oxlade-Chamberlain said of defender Virgil van Dijk.