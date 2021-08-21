In a 5-0 win over Manchester United, Liverpool’s attacker gets a hat-trick.

Liverpool’s under-18s thrashed Manchester United 5-0 on Saturday, with Oakley Cannonier scoring a hat-trick.

Marc Bridge-team Wilkinson’s also got goals from Luca Stephenson and Terence Miles as they won their second league game in a row to open the season.

Cannonier’s strong start to the season continued, with the striker scoring a brace against Stoke City in the opening weekend.

It hasn’t been long since the ball boy for Divock Origi’s stunning goal against Barcelona scored a hat-trick, having scored three goals in pre-season against Chester.

Cannonier, who signed his first professional deal with the club this summer, scored early in the first half against the Reds’ opponents with a side-foot finish from a Miles cross.

Soon after the half-hour mark, Liverpool increased their lead through Stephenson, who volleyed past United goalkeeper Radek Vitek after his defense failed to clear their lines from a corner.

Cannonier’s hat-trick was completed midway through the second half with a simple finish from Melkamu Frauendorf’s pass after a fast sequence of passes between Stephenson and James Balagizi put Cannonier through to tuck the ball home for his second of the day.

Miles rounded off a tremendously successful afternoon for the young Reds side by completing the scoring after a rebound from a Balagizi strike.

The under-18s’ next match is on August 28 against Derby County, with the goal of extending their winning streak in the Premier League North division.