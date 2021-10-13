In 2022, the Global Museum in Liverpool will host the world premiere of a new Doctor Who exhibition.

Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder, which opens in May 2022 at the World Museum Liverpool, investigates the science within the universe of the longest-running science fiction television show.

Visitors will be able to interact with real artefacts and sets as well as view epic creatures, costumes, and props from the series, making it a must-see for Doctor Who fans.

Guests will learn about the science that runs throughout the history of the popular television show, which has been on our screens for nearly 60 years.

Other 2022 shows announced by National Museums Liverpool include The Tudors: Passion, Power, and Politics at the Walker Art Gallery and Refractive Pool: Contemporary Painting in Liverpool at the National Museums Liverpool.

The exhibition Inspired by Lady Lever will mark the 100th anniversary of the Lady Lever Art Gallery.

“We have designed an exciting schedule for spring/summer 2022 that includes not only blockbuster exhibitions that will get everyone talking, but also strong displays and initiatives that reflect local talent and current challenges,” said Laura Pye, director of National Museums Liverpool.

“In May, William Brown Street will be buzzing with activity as we debut two new major exhibitions: Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder at World Museum and The Tudors: Passion, Power, and Politics at the Walker Art Gallery.

“From the Time Lord to a royal dynasty, these two must-see exhibitions may be extremely different, yet they have the perfect recipe for a popular show: stories and fascinating items that truly catch the imagination.”

“We’re thrilled that Refractive Pool at the Walker Art Gallery, an intriguing investigation of contemporary Liverpool-based painters, will be part of next year’s program, allowing us to collaborate with the amazing talent of Liverpool artists.

“2022 is a major year for the Lady Lever Art Gallery, and we’ll be commemorating its 100th anniversary with a show honoring the woman who gave it its name.”

From May 27 to October 30, 2022, World Museum Liverpool will host Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder.

Members receive complimentary tickets. “The summary has come to an end.”