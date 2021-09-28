‘Impossible,’ says sporting director, when asked if the team could compete with Everton for Salomon Rondon.

Salomon Rondon’s summer move to Everton, according to Malaga sporting director Manolo Gaspar, was motivated by money.

After two years in the Chinese Super League, the 32-year-old joined the Blues on transfer deadline day, signing a two-year contract at Goodison Park.

The Venezuelan forward has now worked with Rafael Benitez for the third time in his career, having previously worked with him at Newcastle United and Dalian Professional.

Rondon had been a transfer target for former club Malaga before joining Everton, where he had previously spent two seasons.

After doing “everything imaginable” to re-sign Rondon, his choice to pursue a move to the Premier League has angered the Spanish side, who are now in the second division.

Gaspar has alleged that money was the determining factor in the striker’s decision to join Everton, despite his dissatisfaction with the final result.

“I tried everything I could to get Rondon to come in, but it was impossible. “He is in the Champions League, and we are reborn,” the Malaga coach told 101tv’s ‘Area Malaguista’.

“We had a consultation, and it was fiscally feasible,” Gaspar added. I understand that a player’s career is limited, and until they touch your pocket, you’re a Malaguista.”

Since his arrival, Rondon has made four appearances for the Toffees, appearing against Burnley, Aston Villa, QPR, and Norwich City.

Due to the injuries suffered by Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, there is more pressure on the seasoned striker to deliver, which is exacerbated by the fact that he is still not fully healthy.

However, when discussing Rondon’s position last week, Benitez begged for patience from supporters.

“We need to explain ourselves. Our supporters are astute and understand the circumstances; we needed to bring in a player with Premier League experience who could serve as a back-up,” remarked the Everton manager.

“But, given that he hadn’t played in four months, we weren’t expecting him to be able to play a whole game so quickly.

“He’s working hard and doing well in the gym. He’s recovered wonderfully and will be ready in no time.

“However, the issue arises when you are not entirely fit, and every time you put him on the pitch,,” says the coach.

The summary comes to a close.

”