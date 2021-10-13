‘I’m sick of it,’ says Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool legend, of Gary Neville and Roy Keane’s Manchester United stance.

Gary Neville and Roy Keane have been chastised by Liverpool veteran Jamie Carragher for making excuses for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The club spent over £100 million this summer on Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo’s comeback, but the team’s form has deteriorated in recent weeks.

After scoring five goals in his first seven games, Ronaldo has raised expectations at Old Trafford, which finished second in the Premier League last season.

When questioned about what has lately irritated him, ex-Red Carragher singled out fellow pundits Neville and Keane for defending their former Manchester United comrade.

“It has to do with football…and it has to do with Neville,” the former Liverpool defender told the Tony Bellew is Angry podcast.

“I wrote a newspaper column about it – I was with Gary Neville a few days earlier and we did a YouTube chat with Roy Keane discussing the season.”

“They just make excuses for Ole because they used to play with him and he’s their friend.”

“They were saying things like, ‘They can’t win the league, they still lack this, they still lack that, the Glazers aren’t putting enough money in, they should be going after Harry Kane,'” he continued.

“I’m sitting there thinking to myself, ‘You’ve just signed a four-time Champions League winner, you’ve just spent $75 million on a winger.’ You finished second last season, and you didn’t lose a game away from home all season’, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘there’s just one more step!’

“To tell you the truth, it irritated me tremendously. ‘That’s it,’ I said. It’s the subject of my newspaper column.’

“At Manchester United, the excuses have to stop; I’m sick of them.” Every player has a net worth of over $50 million; it’s incredible.” The 43-year-old, who made over 700 appearances for Liverpool during his playing career, also stated that he believes his mentality was a key component in his longevity at Anfield.

Though the former England defender acknowledged that he worried about the parts of his career he “didn’t enjoy. “Summary concludes.”