‘I’m certain,’ Dimitar Berbatov says of a manager who can take Everton to the next level.

Former Everton striker Wayne Rooney is being touted as a surprise candidate to succeed Rafa Benitez as manager.

Rooney began his career with Everton, where he made his first-team debut in 2002 and shone for two years before joining Manchester United in 2004.

Rooney returned to Goodison Park in 2017 after thirteen years with United, before joining MLS club DC United the following year.

Rooney then joined Derby County in January 2020, and after being named the club’s new manager a year later, he retired from playing.

However, since becoming Pride Park’s manager, the former England player has had to deal with a number of off-field concerns.

After going into administration in September, the Rams received a 12-point reduction, followed by a nine-point deduction last month after admitting to breaking EFL accounting regulations.

Despite Derby’s current plight in the Championship, where they are 19 points from safety, Dimitar Berbatov believes Rooney is proving himself as a manager and that he might be the next Everton manager.

“Despite all the troubles off the field, Rooney is doing quite well at Derby,” the former Manchester United striker wrote in his weekly Betfair column.

“He’s had a taste of management, he understands what it entails, and I’m confident he’ll be considering a future in the Premier League.”

“He’s working his way up, and I’m confident he’ll be a Premier League manager shortly, with Everton as a possible next step.”

Rafa Benitez, the current Blues manager, is under increasing pressure as a result of his team’s poor play, which has seen them drop down the league.

Despite the fact that the club is five points above the relegation zone, owner Farhad Moshiri has stated that Benitez will not be fired and that the Spaniard requires more time to turn things around.

“Football is about adversity one day and glory the next. “Rafa is a fantastic manager, and his team’s underperformance is primarily due to injury,” Moshiri told talkSPORT.

“We’ll get to a full squad in the next two weeks, and results will improve in the interim.”

“Rafa will need time to establish himself in the squad. He will be aided in his efforts to add depth.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”