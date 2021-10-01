‘I’m a murderer bro, know what I mean,’ the teen said.

Two adolescents who killed a rival gang member brag about it on tape, saying, “‘I’m a murderer bro know what I mean…’

“This isn’t a joke, bro.”

Jamie Dixon, 19, and Lemar Forbes, 17, were sentenced to life in prison for stabbing Sarman Al-Saidi 12 times in the legs and body in a conservatory in Deepdale, Preston.

According to LancsLive, the 16-year-old died in hospital four days after the incident in Chatham Place on December 23, 2020.

One of the killers proudly displayed the still-bloodied murder weapon on tape, while the other boasted to a pal behind bars that he had “done him good.”

Sarmad’s assailants, who had been planning the attack for days, attacked the 16-year-old with a machete and a hunting knife as he curled up on the floor to protect himself.

As the defenseless boy screamed with them to stop, the pair “stabbed and sliced” at him, telling him “this is what happens.”

The onslaught lasted about two minutes, but when Dixon attempted to stop it, Forbes returned to inflict further wounds on Sarmad, despite Dixon’s best efforts.

The youths surrendered their weapons and destroyed their clothing after the attack, but they “could not resist reveling in what they had done,” according to the court.

Dixon got a call from a friend at a Young Offender Institution at 6:03 p.m.

“Even though he knew the conversation would be recorded, that all such calls are recorded, he just couldn’t help himself from blurting out what he had done,” prosecutor Nicholas Clarke QC said.

“He stated he had just caught this kid and ‘done him,’ he said it was hot, and he said he had done him ‘good.’ When asked if he had done him “properly,” he responded, “Yeah, but it’s hot.” It’s a trendy topic to discuss. Yes, right now, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,

“Later that evening, Forbes was giddy at what they’d accomplished. Forbes captured a video on his phone at 19:19. A hunting knife is waved around in the film, with blood and body tissue on it.

“There is audio on the video…,” says the narrator.

