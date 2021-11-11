I’m a famous person. As Ant and Dec arrive to the castle in 2021, a new trailer is released.

With a new trailer, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly teased the return of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

ITV has announced that I’m A Celebrity will be back on Sunday, November 21.

The series, which will once again be recorded in Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales, will premiere at 9 p.m., according to the broadcaster.

Due to persistent coronavirus travel restrictions, which hinder filming in the Australian bush, the flagship show will return to Wales for a second year.

The celebrity lineup is still being finalized.

Ant and Dec can be seen in medieval armour dressed as knights in the most recent video.

The two appear to be freezing as they battle the cold by huddling around a bonfire.

“Two heroes shall brave the elements to prepare the camp,” the narrator said in the video.

“It’s a little cool,” Dec says.

“I can’t fathom anything colder?” Ant exclaimed.

Dec then questioned, “A frigid greeting at Cledwyn’s?” alluding to Kiosk Cledwyn, who took over for Kiosk Kev last year.

“I’d still rather take my chances out here,” Ant answers.