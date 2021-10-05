If you don’t stop your dog from barking, you might face a fine of up to $1,000.

Dog owners who can’t get their pets to stop barking excessively face an endless fine if they don’t fix the problem.

According to Plymouth Live, it may even be illegal.

Any noise emitted from a premises that is likely to cause injury to a person’s health or interfere with their enjoyment of their property can be considered a “statutory nuisance” under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

This includes “any animal kept in such a place or manner as to be detrimental to health or a nuisance” – including “barking dogs,” as government guidance on noise nuisances says.

Local governments have a responsibility to investigate any noise complaints made by residents and to take legal action if necessary, with dog owners facing an unlimited fine if they end up in a magistrates’ court.

In fact, in January 2020, a dog owner from Southam, near Stratford-Upon-Avon in Warwickshire, was fined £9,304.

According to the Environmental Protection Act, dog owners who do not stop their animals from making noise are “liable on summary conviction for a fine not exceeding level 5 on the standard scale,” as well as “an additional fee… for each day the crime continues.”

A level 5 offence on the standard scale used to be punishable by a maximum fine of £5,000, but it is now punishable by an infinite fine.

“For crimes committed after 13 March 2015, level 5 has been abolished, and all criminal penalties expressed as being punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of £5,000 or more, or expressed as being a level 5 fine, are now punishable by a fine of any amount (i.e. unlimited),” a spokesperson for DEFRA previously explained to TeamDogs.

“Section 85 of the Legal Aid, Sentencing, and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012” explains why.

The majority of instances, however, are unlikely to reach this point.

The relevant local authority must first concur that a statutory nuisance is occurring or will occur in the future, according to the official processes.

Factors that are likely to be considered “The summary has come to an end.”