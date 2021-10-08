‘If the owners’ – Liverpool’s transfer message to Gini Wijnaldum ahead of the January window.

Didi Hamann, a former Liverpool midfielder, believes his old club could use a successor for Gini Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman’s five-year spell at Anfield came to an end earlier this summer when his contract, which he signed after arriving from Newcastle in 2016, expired.

The 30-year-old made 237 appearances for the Reds during his stint on Merseyside, winning four major trophies along the way.

For several months, there was talk of a possible contract extension, but Wijnaldum ultimately decided to finish his stint at Liverpool and join Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite Liverpool’s strong start to the season, Hamman believes that a successor for Wijnaldum should be signed in the January transfer window.

He told FreeSuperTips, “You always have to look at the owners because they don’t want to spend silly money on players.”

“You have to look at what Klopp has done in the past; he sold Coutinho for £140 million and a couple of other players for reasonable sums.”

“The net spend will be far lower than other teams, but you have to give Klopp credit for what he’s accomplished at Liverpool.”

“You just have to accept it if the owners say there isn’t much money to spend on transfers.” Because Wijnaldum was such a big player, I believe they could use another guy.

“He was very consistent and contributed a lot of goals, so I believe we should look to bring someone in in January.”

“On the other hand, Keita has shown some form for the first time since arriving at Liverpool, so can he step into the role and play 20/25 games a season where he can truly shine?”

“It shouldn’t be a problem if players like Oxlade-Chamberlain and others can step up.” The front four is looking fantastic, with both Jota and Firmino scoring, and it was really only injuries that held Liverpool back last season.

“Having Van Dijk back is obviously a huge benefit for the defense, but it also gives Fabinho the opportunity to play in holding midfield.”